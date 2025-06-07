Madhya Pradesh: 21 cases against 22 fraudsters filed in police constable recruitment exam case

Bhopal, June 7 (IANS) Police have registered 21 cases against 22 fraudsters in Madhya Pradesh police constable recruitment drive. The police have uncovered a major irregularity in the recruitment process, leading to the legal action.

All the 22 candidates have allegedly submitted fraudulent certificates. Inspector General of Police, Law and Order, Anshuman Singh told a press conference held at the Police Headquarters in Bhopal explained the extent of the deception.

“The action has been taken following instructions issued by the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav,” the police officer said.

The recruitment drive, conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Commission in 2023, aimed to fill vacancies in the Police Reserve GD and Radio divisions.

A staggering 6,52,057 candidates participated in the written examination, with 55,220 advancing to the physical fitness test held between October 16 and November 20.

Ultimately, 6,423 candidates were selected, comprising 5,090 men and 1,333 women, the senior police officer informed.

Concerns arose during the second phase of the selection process in November 2024 when five candidates attempted to substitute others in their place at the Morena examination centre, he said.

Their suspicious behaviour led to immediate action, preventing them from appearing for the test and resulting in legal proceedings.

Following this incident, the Police Headquarters in Bhopal issued directives on April 21, 2025, mandating a thorough re-verification of all successful candidates.

This included biometric and Aadhaar history checks from their designated units before final appointments were made.

Investigations revealed a disturbing pattern in several districts, where candidates had altered their Aadhaar biometric data both before and after the written examination.

Forensic analysis of signatures, handwriting, and fingerprints confirmed discrepancies, prompting authorities to register cases across multiple locations.

So far, seven cases have been filed in Morena, six in Shivpuri, two in Sheopur, and one each in Indore, Datia, Gwalior, Alirajpur, Rajgarh, and Shahdol, the officer said.

Further scrutiny exposed the involvement of Aadhaar card vendors who manipulated records for financial gain, facilitating fraudulent modifications without proper verification.

This exploitation of the system enabled candidates to bypass security measures and attempt to secure positions unlawfully.

Under the directive of the Director General of Police, Madhya Pradesh, the Selection Branch and other investigative units continue to monitor developments closely, the officer said, adding, efforts are underway to ensure accountability and uphold the integrity of the recruitment process, reinforcing the state’s commitment to transparency and fairness in law enforcement appointments.

