Madhuri Dixit attends son Arin's graduation with husband Dr Nene

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit attended her son Arin's graduation with husband Dr Shriram Nene.

Taking to his Insta handle, Dr Nene treated the netizens with some sneak peeks from the graduation ceremony. The photos featured Madhuri and her husband posing with Arin and the families of other graduates.

The 'Dhak Dhak' girl looked as chic as ever in a white and black pantsuit, with black sunglasses.

Sharing the pictures on social media, Dr Nene penned the caption, "All in a week’s work! Loved every part of the ceremonies and am so proud of Arin and his classmates. And the best part is MD celebrated her birthday with Arin graduating! What an amazing present for both," along with a red heart emoji.

Madhuri celebrated her 58th birthday on Thursday. Wishing his ladylove on her special day, Dr Nene dropped a series of photos of the couple on his IG. In one of the stills, the couple was seen gazing into each other’s eyes. The post further included photos of the couple posing with their two sons, Arin and Ryan.

“Happy Birthday to the one who’s brightened our lives in every way. You’ve made everything lighter, warmer, and better—just by being you. I’d choose you all over again in a heartbeat. Thank you for the love, the laughter, and the light you bring. Here’s to us, and to many more beautiful years ahead. I love you, always," Dr Nene wished Madhuri with the following words.

Madhuri tied the knot with Dr Nene in 1999. The couple spent the first few years of their marriage in the United States before relocating to India, after which Madhuri resumed her Bollywood journey.

Work-wise, Madhuri will next be seen in the much-awaited web series “Mrs. Deshpande", where she will be seen as an intense serial killer.

The Nagesh Kukunoor's directorial is a remake of a popular French series.

