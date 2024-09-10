Luton Town sign former Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses

Luton, Sep 10 (IANS) Luton Town have announced the signing of free agent Victor Moses on a permanent contract. The 33-year-old former Nigeria international has most recently been playing his football in Russia with Spartak Moscow, who he joined in 2021 after a successful loan spell from Chelsea.

“I’m looking forward to it. I had a few offers from Europe, but I said to my agent that I set my mind on staying over here, and here we are. I’m very pleased and honoured to be at this club and I just can’t wait to get going,” said Moses in a statement.

He stepped up to the Premier League with a move to Wigan Athletic in January 2010, netting nine times in 80 appearances before Chelsea signed him in the summer of 2012.

Moses was part of the squad that won the Europa League in 2012/13, but spent much of his nine years as a Chelsea player out on loan, playing for European giants Liverpool and Inter Milan, as well as domestically for West Ham and Stoke and in Turkey with Fenerbahce.

In his time at Stamford Bridge, he made 128 appearances for the Blues, scoring 18 goals, and won the Premier League and FA Cup in successive years in 2017 and 2018, before moving permanently to Spartak in 2021, where he also won the Russian Cup.

Luton manager Rob Edwards said: “Victor is one we’ve been talking to for quite a while. He trained with us last week and played 60 minutes in a behind closed doors game, and we made a decision because we think he’s able to come in and help us. He gives us more strength in depth and versatility, because he’s someone who can play both sides or as a number ten.

Including 38 caps for Nigeria and 29 for the England age groups, Victor’s career spans almost 550 matches, 84 goals, and boasts appearances in two World Cups, the Africa Cup of Nations, Champions League and Europa League, a tournament in which he played in the 2019/20 final for Inter Milan, losing 3-2 to Sevilla.

“He’s someone who we can learn from as well. He’s won a Premier League title under Antonio Conte playing in a similar sort of role to what we ask some of our lads to do, so we’ll be able to pick his brains,” added Rob.

