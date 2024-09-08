Lucknow building collapse: CM Adityanath meets injured at hospital, promises support

Lucknow, Sep 8 (IANS) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday visited Lokbandhu Shri Rajnarayan Combined Hospital on Sunday to know the condition of those who were injured after a building collapsed at Transport Nagar in the Sarojini Nagar area of Lucknow.

Returning from a tour of Gorakhpur, the CM went directly from the airport to the hospital, according to official information.

At the hospital, the Chief Minister met with each patient individually, inquired about their condition, and reassured them not to panic. He also interacted with the patients' families, offering them comfort and support.

CM Adityanath instructed the hospital administration to ensure proper medical care for all the injured. He emphasised that no patient should face any difficulties and that all necessary measures should be taken for their recovery.

The Chief Minister also assured the families of the injured persons that the government is always there to support them during this challenging time.

He was accompanied by Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLA Rajeshwar Singh, Sanjay Prasad, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, DGP Prashant Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob, Municipal Commissioner Indrajeet Singh, and other officials.

On his account on X, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote that he visited the injured from the unfortunate building collapse at Lokbandhu Shri Rajnarayan Hospital in Lucknow on Sunday to inquire about their well-being and gather information from the doctors regarding their treatment. He stated that under the guidance of skilled doctors, all necessary treatment is being given top priority.

During this challenging time, the Uttar Pradesh government stands with the victims and their families with full readiness and sensitivity. He prayed to Lord Ram for the swift recovery of the injured.

According to reports, the death toll from the building collapse in Lucknow's Transport Nagar area has risen to eight, with rescue teams recovering three additional bodies from the debris early Sunday. The three-story Harmilap building fell around 5 pm on Saturday due to intense rainfall that caused severe waterlogging in the area. Rescue operations have successfully saved 28 individuals, who have been transported to the Lok Bandhu Hospital for treatment.

