LS Speaker Birla to open orientation programme for Haryana MLAs in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Feb 13 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate a two-day orientation programme for newly elected members of 15th Legislative Assembly of Haryana in Chandigarh on Friday.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini; Speaker of the Haryana Legislative Assembly, Harvinder Kalyan; ministers in the state government, besides members of the Assembly will be present on the occasion.

During the orientation, Union Ministers, Chairpersons of Parliamentary Committees, Members of Parliament and domain experts will brief the Members of the Haryana Legislative Assembly on, among others, how to be an effective legislator: Do’s and Don’ts for Members; legislative and financial business in Indian Parliament and in Haryana Legislative Assembly; committee system -- soul of parliamentary democracy; executive accountability through questions and other devices in legislatures; the role of minister in legislative processes; parliamentary privileges and National eVidhan Application (NeVA).

The orientation is being organised by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), Lok Sabha Secretariat in collaboration with the Haryana Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

Since 1981, when the first orientation for a state legislature was organised for the newly elected Members of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, PRIDE has so far conducted 70 orientation courses, attended by more than 5,032 members of state Assemblies. The Haryana Vidhan Sabha has 40 first-time MLAs.

Among the 90 elected MLAs, political veterans are former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, seven-time lawmaker Anil Vij of the BJP and seasoned politician Raghuvir Singh Kadian of the Congress.

The largest number of first-timers belongs to the BJP, with 23 new MLAs, followed by the Congress, which has 13. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Independents each have two first-timers.

There is a record 13 women legislators, with Congress' Geeta Bhukkal being the senior most, having been elected five times.

Savitri Jindal, the richest Indian woman with $33 billion net worth, is the lone Independent woman MLA and has been elected thrice.

