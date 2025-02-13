Lalu Prasad Yadav’s brother-in-law slams RJD for running ‘political empire’

Patna, Feb 13 (IANS) As Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav sharpens his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Assembly elections, he is facing criticism from within his own extended family.

His youngest brother-in-law, Subhash Yadav, has launched a scathing attack, accusing him of shielding criminals and running a political empire based on backdoor dealings of the kidnapping cases from the Chief Minister's residence from 1990 to 2005.

Subhash Yadav, a former Rajya Sabha MP and Rabri Devi’s brother alleged that during Lalu-Rabri’s rule, criminal cases like kidnapping were allegedly settled at the Chief Minister’s residence itself.

"In the 90s, Lalu Yadav used to orchestrate deals to secure the release of kidnapped persons. Sadhu Yadav and I were wrongly defamed. We never committed any crime. After I distanced myself from him, Lalu’s downfall began, and RJD was reduced to 20 seats. This time, the party will again fall below 20 seats," he said.

Subhash Yadav also dragged Mohammad Shahabuddin and businessman-politician Premchand Gupta, alleging that Lalu Prasad Yadav personally intervened in criminal cases across Bihar.

"Who took money to settle criminal cases? Everyone knows. Now that Shahabuddin is no longer alive, the truth cannot come out. Calls used to be made from the Chief Minister’s house to the kidnappers," he claimed.

Subhash Yadav defended himself and his elder brother Sadhu Yadav, arguing that they were made scapegoats for Bihar’s “Jungle Raj” image.

"Why were we blamed for Jungle Raj? Were we the Chief Ministers? We never grabbed anyone’s land, never did a tar scam, never got involved in the fodder scam, so why did Lalu defame us?" he questioned.

He also accused Lalu’s family of cutting ties with him and stated that he no longer visits them because Lalu and Rabri have imposed a ban on him.

Subhash Yadav further claimed that Tejashwi Yadav's dream of becoming Bihar Chief Minister would never be fulfilled without his blessings.

"Tejashwi Yadav will not become the Chief Minister until he gets his uncle’s blessings. Lalu Prasad’s dream is never going to come true," he asserted.

Subhash Yadav also took credit for Lalu Yadav’s rise to power, claiming: "I helped him become Chief Minister."

In 1997, Subhash Yadav joined RJD to support his sister Rabri Devi after Lalu Prasad split from Janata Dal to form his own party. In 2004, he was elected as a Rajya Sabha MP from RJD and remained in office till 2010.

In 2010, he resigned from RJD, severed ties with Lalu, and distanced himself from active politics. He is now engaged in business ventures.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.