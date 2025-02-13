Andhra Pradesh sets 20 per cent growth rate target in tourism

Amaravati, Feb 13 (IANS) The government of Andhra Pradesh has set a target of 20 per cent growth rate in the tourism sector during 2025-26.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that within six months of the TDP-led NDA coming to power MoUs have been signed with various companies regarding investments worth Rs 1,217 crore.

He held a review meeting at the State Secretariat here on tourism, cultural events, construction of hotel rooms, investments, land lease policy and home-stays.

The Chief Minister directed the officials of the Tourism Department to take all possible measures to see to it that the tourists who are on their visit to Andhra Pradesh should feel happy. He asked to utilise all available resources to develop tourism in the state to attract tourists from across the globe.

Informing the meeting that 11 tourism resorts and hotels have been revived with an investment of Rs 45 crore in these six months, Chandrababu Naidu said that Annavaram temple has been selected under PRASAD scheme of the Centre.

Similarly, Gandikota and Akhanda Godavari have been selected under Special Assistance to States under Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme while Araku and Lambasingi have been chosen under Swadesh Darshan-2.0.

He noted that Ahobilam and Nagarjuna Sagar have been selected under the Challenge-Based Destination Development scheme.

The officials told the Chief Minister that a Tourism Events Calendar is being designed for 2025-26 to attract tourists. As part of this programme, two key international events and 12 mega events are being organised as part of 37 tourism events, they informed the Chief Minister.

Chandrababu Naidu suggested that mega events and key events can be organised on university campuses while musical culture can be integrated with events.

Chandrababu Naidu suggested that year-long programmes be organised at the Shilparamams of Visaskhapatnam, Amaravati and Tirupati. He also told the officers to exercise on distribution of Nandi Awards.

Stating that Gandikota is famous in the country for water, rock formations, and extensive greenery, he wanted it to be promoted further to attract tourists.

He said Kadapa Darga and the Ontimitta Ramalayam along with Somasila areas too should be developed as tourist destinations while Srisailam should be further developed. The traditional houses that are still existing in villages be modernized, he said, and made it clear that the quality of food being supplied at Tourism Hotels should be improved further.

As many people are still not aware that zoo parks exist in Tirupati and Visakhapatnam these should be publicised to attract tourists, he said. He directed the officials to complete the action plan for all these projects within 90 days and the tourists should feel in the next four months that Andhra Pradesh is a Happy State.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.