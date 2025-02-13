Hydrocarbon industry players invited for ‘Advantage Assam’ summit on Feb 25

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) During a special session held on Assam in the India Energy Week-2025 in the national capital on Thursday, the industry players in the hydrocarbon and allied sectors were invited to attend the upcoming investor summit—Advantage Assam 2.0, officials said.

The event took place at Yashobhoomi in Delhi’s Dwarka area. According to an official statement, the ‘Team Assam’ led by Bikul Ch. Deka, Chairman Assam Petro-Chemicals Ltd., conveyed the clarion call of Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, to the investors, particularly in the hydrocarbon and allied sectors to attend the ensuing Advantage Assam 2.0 – Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025, being held in Guwahati on February 25-26, 2025 besides urging them to explore the huge investment opportunities in Assam.

The Special Session on Assam was attended by around 150 participants; comprising investors, business leaders and media personnel from across the globe.

During the session, the speakers of the session highlighted the investment opportunities in the petrochemical sector in Assam (including its downstream industries using methanol and formalin as feedstock), exploration/drilling/gas extraction sector, refinery auxiliaries, gas processing sector and especially in northeast gas grid sector and down the line sectors of gas cracker Industry.

With Advantage Assam 2.0 set to take place in Guwahati later this month, the Assam government continues to position Assam as a premier investment destination in the energy and infrastructure sectors.

The event serves as a crucial platform for investors to interact with industry leaders and government representatives, unlocking pathways for economic growth and industrial expansion in Assam.

Moreover, Sachiv Kumar, the Addl. Director General, the Directorate of Hydrocarbon and other Senior Officials of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, also graced the occasion.

Besides Bikul Ch. Deka, Chairman Assam Petro Chemicals Ltd., Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan, Managing Director, Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL); Pranjal Changmai, Managing Director, Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) and other dignitaries attended the event.

