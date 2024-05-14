LS polls: PM Modi to file nomination from UP's Varanasi, campaign in Jharkhand today

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency and address a public meeting in Jharkhand on Tuesday.

From Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi will first seek God's blessings at the Kaal Bhairav temple at 10 a.m. followed by filing his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat at 11:30 a.m. Later, he will visit Jharkhand and address a public meeting in Koderma at 3:30 p.m.

Major political developments that will unfold across the country today:

*Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address two public meetings in West Bengal -- one in Bangaon at 2:30 p.m. and another in Uluberia at 4 p.m.

*Bharatiya Janata Party National President J.P. Nadda will address a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi at 3:40 p.m.

*Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will hold a roadshow in Haryana and campaign for the party candidate from the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency. The roadshow will start at 1 p.m. and conclude at 5 p.m.

*Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge will address two public meetings in Uttar Pradesh -- one in Maharajganj at 12 p.m. and another in Chauri Chaura at 2:30 p.m.

*Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address two public meetings in Uttar Pradesh -- one in Raebareli from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. including interaction with people; and another in Amethi.

* Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati will address a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi at 11 a.m.

*Samajwadi Party National President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav, will address a public meeting in Jalaun at 12:30 p.m. He will seek support for Narayan Das, the joint candidate of the Samajwadi Party-INDIA bloc, in the Urail district of Jalaun.

*Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav will address a joint public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi at 2:30 p.m.

* Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader, Himanta Biswa Sarma, will visit Jharkhand and address public meetings in the Hazaribagh, Koderma, and Dhanbad Lok Sabha constituencies. He will also address public meetings in Rajrappa (Ramgarh), Deori (Giridih), and Chirkunda (Dhanbad).

*Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya will address a public meeting in Ramnagar, Barabanki at 8:30 a.m. He will campaign for Rajrani Rawat, the BJP candidate from the Barabanki Lok Sabha constituency.

