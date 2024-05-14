Shruti Haasan ‘needs to be on a movie set’ as she ‘over acts under the lights’

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Actress Shruti Haasan said that she needs to be on a movie set as soon as possible.

The actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of herself with a towel wrapped around her head.

In the photo, a smiling Shruti looks away from the camera, with one hand covering her eyes from the light.

The actress shared the picture with the caption: "Overacting under the lights for no reason - I need to be on a movie set ASAP, are all the retrogrades over?”

Talking about her upcoming slate of work, Shruti, who is the daughter of veteran star Kamal Haasan and Sarika, will be seen in 'Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam', alongside Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

She is also set to appear in 'Chennai Story', directed by Philip John, featuring Viveik Kalra.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.