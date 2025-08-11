LS passes two key sports bills amid intense uproar, adjourned till 4 pm

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) As India positions itself to bid for the 2036 Olympic Games, the Lok Sabha on Monday passed two landmark legislations - the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025 and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025 - amid scenes of intense disruption by opposition members.

Both Bills were adopted through a voice vote, with the government pushing ahead despite the din in the House.

Sandhya Rai, who chaired the session, considered the twin legislations, moved jointly by Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, mark a decisive step in reforming India’s sports administration and aligning its anti-doping framework with global standards.

Their passage comes at a time when India is engaged in a “Continuous Dialogue” with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), laying the groundwork for a formal bid to host the Games.

Mandaviya, speaking briefly before the Bills were taken up, described the Sports Governance Bill as a long-overdue attempt to institutionalise transparency, athlete welfare, and ethical practices across sports federations.

“Sports is not a new subject. Reforms began in 2014 with the Khelo India movement. Now our athletes are performing globally, and this Bill ensures they receive the training and facilities they deserve,” he said.

The Bill proposes the establishment of a National Sports Board to regulate and recognise National Sports Federations (NSFs), including autonomous bodies such as the BCCI. It mandates adherence to the Olympic Charter, the Paralympic Charter, and international best practices.

A National Sports Tribunal is envisaged to adjudicate disputes related to athlete selection, federation elections, and governance issues, while a National Sports Election Panel will oversee fair elections within sports bodies.

The accompanying amendment to the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022, which was also passed through voice vote, seeks to reinforce the independence of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and its appeals panel, addressing concerns raised by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) over potential government interference.

The changes are designed to bring India’s anti-doping regime in line with the WADA Code and ensure credibility in international sporting forums.

The legislative process, however, was far from smooth.

As BJP MP Ganesh Singh rose to speak in support of the Bills, opposition members stormed the Well of the House, shouting slogans that drowned out the proceedings. The content of the slogans and the remarks made by members could not be clearly heard.

Despite the chaos, Mandaviya urged the Chair to pass both Bills together, which was promptly done. Among those who spoke in favour of the legislation was TDP MP Kesineni Sivanath from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

His support underscored the cross-party recognition of the need for reform, even as the opposition remained vocally opposed.

The session also saw Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduce a comprehensive Bill to consolidate and amend the Income-tax Act, 1961, aiming to simplify tax language, expand digital compliance, and redefine undisclosed income to include virtual assets.

Separately, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy tabled amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act to facilitate state-backed overseas acquisitions of critical minerals such as lithium and cobalt - resources vital to India’s energy and defence sectors.

A series of standing committee reports was also laid before the House, covering subjects ranging from India’s Indian Ocean strategy and competition law in the digital economy to the implementation of the National Education Policy in higher education.

Notably, Darshan Singh Choudhary presented the 362nd report of the Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, detailing government action on earlier recommendations.

Despite the turbulence, the day’s proceedings reflected a determined legislative push by the government to advance structural reforms across sports, finance, and resource governance - each carrying implications for India’s global standing and domestic development.

