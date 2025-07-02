LS committee directs MHA to act on notice of ‘breach of privilege’ by Union Minister from Bengal

Kolkata, July 2 (IANS) The Committee on Privileges of the Lok Sabha has directed the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to act on the notice of question of “breach of privilege” and the supplementary notice on the same issue brought by the Union Minister of State and the state BJP president in West Bengal, Sukanta Majumdar complaining about an attack on him and his associates by the supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress last month.

In the notice and supplementary notice of question of “breach of privilege” that Majumdar forwarded to the office of Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla last month, he complained of the attack on him and his associates while he was visiting Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on June 19 to meet the victims of political violence there and assess the law & order situation in the area.

In the notice, Majumdar also accused the police forces present at the spot, including Diamond Harbour Police District superintendent Rahul Goswami and the SDPO of Diamond Harbour of refraining from taking any preventive or protective action to prevent the attack, which according to him, posed a direct and serious threat to his life and the lives of those present.

In a note issued by the deputy secretary to Lok Sabha Bala Guru G has directed the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to obtain a “Factual Note” in the matter from West Bengal government and furnish the same urgently to the Lok Sabha Secretariat within 15 days for being placed before the Speaker of the House.

“While furnishing the factual note, it may also kindly be indicated, whether there would be any objection to a copy of the same given to the Member,” the note read.

In his communique forwarded to the Lok Sabha Speaker last month, Majumdar argued that the attack on his convoy not only endangered the life of a public representative but also constituted a direct assault on the dignity and privilege of a Member of Parliament. He also argued that the event was a “serious breach of privilege and contempt of the House,” and also requested the Lok Sabha speaker to take cognizance of the matter and refer it to the Committee of Privileges for appropriate examination and action.

