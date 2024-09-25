LoP Rahul seeks clarification from PM on Kangana’s statement on farm laws

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) A statement made by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut regarding the three controversial farm laws has sparked a major political row. Despite withdrawing her comments, the actress-turned-politician continues to face backlash not only from the Opposition but also from members of her own party.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify his stance on Ranaut’s remarks.

LoP Gandhi questioned whether the Prime Minister supports or opposes the views expressed by the BJP MP.

“One of their MPs talked about reviving the repealed farm laws. Modi ji, you need to clarify – are you for or against it? Will you revive the farmers' law or not? If you do, I guarantee that the India Bloc will stand firmly against it," the Congress MP said.

The LoP further questioned who dictates the government's policy, asking, “It is a BJP MP or the Prime Minister?"

Referring to the deaths of over 700 farmers, particularly from Haryana and Punjab, during the protests against the three farm laws, LoP Gandhi criticised the BJP. "Even after such sacrifices, the BJP seems unsatisfied. The INDIA Bloc will not allow any conspiracy by the BJP to harm our farmers. If any attempt is made, Modi ji will have to apologise once again," he said.

Rahul Gandhi also pointed out that some members within the BJP often "test ideas" by introducing them into public discourse and gauging reactions. “This is exactly what has happened in this case,” he added.

The BJP, however, distanced itself from Kangana’s comments, saying they do not represent the party's views.

"Kangana Ranaut is not authorised to make such a statement on behalf of the BJP and it doesn't depict the BJP's view on the farm Bills," party's spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said.

Earlier on Tuesday, in an interview to the media, Kangana remarked, "I know this statement could be controversial, but the three farm laws should be brought back. The farmers should themselves demand it."

The MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi said the three laws were beneficial for the farmers but were repealed by the Centre in the wake of the protests by farmer groups in some states.

"Farmers are a pillar of strength in the nation's development. I want to appeal to them to demand the laws back for their good," she added.

