Delhi govt unveils 21-point winter action plan to combat pollution

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced a comprehensive 21-point winter action plan on Wednesday to tackle pollution in the national capital, which includes emergency measures such as drone monitoring, anti-dust campaigns, road-sweeping machines etc.

"These are all emergency measures. With the collective efforts of the people of Delhi, we have successfully reduced pollution levels in the city," Rai told IANS.

Rai explained that pollution levels spike during winter, prompting the expansion of last year's 14-point plan to a broader 21-point strategy this year.

He highlighted the potential for artificial rain and the implementation of the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme in emergency situations, adding that the Delhi government has sought cooperation from the Union Environment Ministry to initiate artificial rain measures.

The minister also addressed efforts to combat stubble burning, saying, "We are working to stop stubble burning 100 per cent in Delhi. This year, we will begin spraying bio-decomposer over 5,000 acres."

He further mentioned that incidents of stubble burning have reduced by 50 per cent in Punjab since the AAP government took office, following discussions with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Rai emphasised the need for joint efforts among neighbouring states in the Delhi-NCR region, including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, and urged the Union government to organise a joint meeting of environment and agriculture ministers to ensure timely actions.

Rai also addressed the recent letter by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, describing it as a significant move in the national interest.

Kejriwal on Wednesday wrote to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, questioning if he supported BJP's politics of "using central agencies to break up parties and topple opposition governments."

The AAP convenor posed five questions asking if the RSS chief tried to stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "wrong practices" in politics.

"The questions raised by Arvind Kejriwal are about India's democracy, constitution, and the practice of buying elected governments. These are questions of morality in India," Rai added, suggesting that these concerns resonate with many, including leaders within the BJP and RSS.

