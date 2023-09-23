Long suspected secret is out: Chidambaram on BJP-JD(S) alliance

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) A day after former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy met Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J.P. Nadda, the Congress on Saturday said that the long-suspected secret is finally out and urged people of the southern state to take note of this alliance between the conservative parties that want to preserve the old order.

"The long-suspected secret is out. The BJP has officially welcomed the JD (S) into the NDA. The SC, ST, OBC, Minorities and women of Karnataka must take note of this alliance between conservative, regressive and misogynist parties that want to preserve the old order."

Remarks from the Congress leader came after Kumaraswamy met Shah and Nadda in the national capital. The JD(S) on Friday became a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic alliance (NDA).

The JD(S) became part of the BJP-led NDA to take on the Congress in the southern state in the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress had defeated the BJP and the JD(S) in the Karnataka Assembly elections in May this year.

