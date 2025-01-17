Lokesh to make strong pitch for investments at Davos

Amaravati, Jan 17 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh’s Minister for Education, Information Technology (IT) and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, will make a strong pitch for investments into the state during the World Economic Forum summit in Davos next week.

Lokesh, who is also chairman of the Investments Task Force Committee, will be visiting Davos from January 20 to 24 as part of the state government delegation to be headed by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

During the five-day summit, Lokesh will be holding meetings with ambassadors from over 50 various countries, industrialists and several other top businessmen. The IT and Electronics Minister in particular will be having a face-to-face meeting at Andhra Pradesh Pavilion with over 30 top globally-renowned industrialists to discuss investments in the State in different sectors, according to an official statement released here on Friday.

Making the World Economic Forum as a platform, Lokesh will actively take part in the meetings of the governors of academic sectors to focus on the radical changes in education across the globe. He will also hold meetings with several experts on building the ecosystem for intelligent industries, Artificial Intelligence impact on the modern world and gender parity sprint champions.

Lokesh will take part in the round-table conference with representatives from Google and Nvidia on next-gen AI, data factories and establishing an AI university.

Industry Minister T. G. Bharath and some officials will also be part of the delegation, which will showcase the strengths and opportunities of the state to attract investment.

The Chief Minister has been invited to participate in the WEF annual meeting, which will be held under the theme ‘shaping the intelligent age’. Chandrababu Naidu attended WEF meetings in Davos on several occasions in the past during his earlier terms as the Chief Minister. This will be the first visit after he assumed office in June last year. Lokesh will be attending the WEF annual meeting for the first time.

