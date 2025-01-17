Poppy husk valued at Rs 2.85 crore seized in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 17 (IANS) Rajasthan Police on Friday seized 1,905.65 kg of illegal poppy husk valued at approximately ₹2.85 crore.

Acting on an informant’s tip-off, the authorities intercepted a truck at the Malasar toll naka on the Sardarshahar Mega Highway in Churu district.

The police arrested truck driver Bherulal Meena (21), a resident of Barudani, Bigod police station area, Bhilwara, and detained his minor accomplice. The truck and the contraband, packed in 97 sacks, were seized.

SP Jai Yadav stated that the operation is part of a special campaign launched by the Rajasthan Director General of Police, running from January 3 to January 31, 2025, aimed at controlling and eradicating drug abuse.

Under the guidance of ASP Dinesh Kumar and CO Anil Kumar, a team led by SHO Dilip Singh of Ratangarh police station was formed to take action against illegal drug trafficking.

During routine patrolling, the Ratangarh police team, with support from DST and the Highway Mobile Unit, stopped the suspicious truck and conducted a search, uncovering the large quantity of poppy husk.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Ratangarh police station, and the investigation was transferred to the Rajaldesar police station.

During initial questioning, the accused revealed that the contraband was being transported from Bhilwara to Jammu and Kashmir.

The operation was executed by a joint team including SHO Dilip Singh, SI Debishahaya, ASI Ramniwas, head constables Mahavir and Pradeep Kumar, and constables Jagdish, Ruparam, Rakesh Kumar, Vikas Kumar, Deendayal, Pramod, and others.

The Highway Mobile Unit and DST Churu played crucial roles, with drivers Bhim Singh and Pushpendra providing key logistical support. This successful operation underscores the Rajasthan Police's commitment to curbing the illegal drug trade and ensuring public safety.

