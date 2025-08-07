Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 p.m. as Oppn protests over Bihar voter roll revision

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the second time on Thursday till 2 p.m. following intense protests by opposition members demanding a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The uproar began shortly after the House reconvened at noon, with opposition MPs trooping into the Well, raising slogans and demanding a rollback of the SIR exercise.

Presiding over the session, Sandhya Ray, who was in the Chair, attempted to continue with scheduled business and informed the House that the Speaker had not permitted any adjournment notices.

She then allowed the laying of papers by ministers and MPs as per the listed business.

Despite the disruptions, several documents were tabled, including notifications, reports, and statements from various ministries.

Meanwhile, Opposition members kept on shouting slogans: "SIR wapas lo, wapas lo (withdraw SIR)".

Among the key documents tabled was an explanatory statement by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, justifying the promulgation of the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.

The ordinance, issued under Article 123 of the Constitution, seeks to align Manipur's GST framework with recent amendments to the Central GST Act. It was necessitated by the prorogation of the Manipur Legislative Assembly and the lapse of a previous ordinance.

With Article 356 invoked in Manipur, legislative powers now rest with Parliament, prompting urgent executive action to avoid legal inconsistencies and ensure continuity in tax administration.

The papers included statutory notifications, annual reports, and standing committee findings related to departmental performance and legislative priorities.

However, the Chair's efforts to proceed with routine business were repeatedly interrupted by opposition members, who remained firm in their demand for a dedicated discussion on the voter roll revision.

The SIR exercise in Bihar has become a flashpoint in the ongoing Monsoon Session, with opposition parties alleging procedural irregularities and demanding parliamentary scrutiny.

The government, however, has maintained that the revision falls under the purview of the Election Commission, an autonomous constitutional body.

In the morning hours, Speaker Om Birla had appealed for cooperation, emphasising the importance of Question Hour and legislative debate. But with disruptions persisting, the House was forced to adjourn once again, adding to the growing tally of lost hours this session.

The impasse reflects deepening tensions between the treasury and opposition benches, with procedural tools and symbolic protests dominating the floor, even as critical legislative business remains stalled.

