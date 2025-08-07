We've been 'naive' in defending: Arteta on loss against Villarreal

London, Aug 7 (IANS) Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted that his side were guilty of naive defending, which ultimately cost them in a 3-2 friendly defeat to Villarreal - their second consecutive pre-season loss.

After opening their pre-season campaign with wins over AC Milan and Newcastle United, Arsenal suffered a setback against Tottenham Hotspur and followed it up with another defeat on Wednesday, going 2-0 down within the first 33 minutes at the Emirates Stadium against the Spanish side.

"I think the result is painful. I think they were super efficient but we've been naive, especially the way we have defended in open spaces and that's something that, especially the way we play, we have to absolutely nail," Arteta told reporters. "Today we haven't been good at all in that department and that has cost us the game for sure."

However, Arteta expressed satisfaction with the performance of striker Viktor Gyokeres, who was handed his first start for Arsenal following his 63.5 million pound move from Sporting last month.

"I think it was very important for him to start a match and start to have the feeling and the connection with the team," Arteta said. "He's been with us only a week or so, but I really saw a lot of things and a lot of purpose, especially the way he was attacking certain spaces."

The manager also lavished praise on 15-year-old attacking midfielder Max Dowman, who earned a penalty for Arsenal. "He continues to impress, without a doubt. The impact he had in the game again today, the efficiency that he shows in every attack and action, it's incredible," the Spaniard added.

Arsenal will next take on Athletic Club in their final pre-season game before opening the Premier League season against Manchester United on August 17.

