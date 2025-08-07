Delhi CM celebrates 'Raksha Bandhan' with schoolchildren at Jan Seva Sadan

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday celebrated Raksha Bandhan with school students at the Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Sadan in Civil Lines, turning the occasion into a heartwarming celebration of trust, hope, and childhood dreams.

Sharing glimpses from the event on social media platform ‘X’, CM Gupta wrote, “This morning, the Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Sadan had a different vibe. When children from government schools came with rakhis, it redefined our bond with them. The threads tied by their tiny hands are promises for a future where every child can dream freely without fear or discrimination. Their laughter, their sparkling eyes — this is the root of every decision we take, the foundation of every policy we make.”

In another post, she reflected on the deeper meaning of the day: “Today was not just about Raksha Bandhan. A bond was formed, and a resolution was reaffirmed — to protect their childhood, nurture their dreams. Children are Delhi’s future, and it’s our duty to safeguard that future.”

Speaking to reporters, CM Gupta said, “This is a special day for me — my first Raksha Bandhan as Chief Minister. This festival celebrates the sacred bond between brother and sister, but today, I celebrate my bond with the children of Delhi. It is my responsibility to make Delhi developed, green, and safe. I extend my heartfelt wishes to all Delhiites and call on everyone to work together to make Delhi a developed city by 2047.”

The event was attended by several parents and children, many of whom expressed their joy at meeting the Chief Minister to IANS.

One woman said, “It was heartwarming to see CM Rekha's affection towards the children. Her warmth and love were genuine.”

Another added, “Meeting her on Raksha Bandhan was a beautiful experience. She is truly a role model for all of us.”

This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Saturday, August 9, 2025. Falling on the full moon day of the Shravana month, the festival symbolises the enduring bond of protection between siblings.

Rooted in Sanskrit, ‘Raksha’ means protection and ‘Bandhan’ means bond—together, a promise of care that transcends tradition and time.

