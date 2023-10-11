Live-in couple separated as youth ends life, family members of woman held in K’taka

Bengaluru, Oct 11 (IANS) Karnataka Police have arrested the family members of a woman in connection with the suicide case of her live-in partner. The young woman, Ishwarya, had lodged a complaint with the HSR Layout police station in Bengaluru against her family members.

The police have arrested her uncle Ravi, and relatives Dixith and Hemanth. In the complaint, the young woman alleged that her family members were responsible for the death of her live-in partner. She said that she had lost her mother at the age of 18 months and her father married another woman.

As per the complaint, the stepmother had tortured her and she studied at her grandmother’s place. She got introduced to her live-in partner Manikantha in college and lived together. "My relatives had come to our place and created a ruckus," she alleged.

Police stated that the young man’s family had given consent for the marriage but the family of the girl opposed it. The family members of the young woman barged inside the house where Manikantha and Ishwarya lived and locked them up in a room. They had beaten them up and took Ishwarya with them.

Manikantha, distraught by the development, had gone to Jolarpet in Tamil Nadu. He had called his mother and lover and came under the train. He had sent the location of the place where he ended his life to his mother. He had also sent a voice message and apologised for his act. The Jolarpet Police had transferred the case to the HSR Layout police station in Bengaluru.

Ishwarya had come to HSR Layout police station and recorded her statement. She demanded that her family members, who were responsible for the act, should be punished. Police said that Ishwarya had come out of her family and living alone in Bengaluru and fighting the case to get justice for her live-in partner. Further investigation in the case is on.

