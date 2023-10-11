Aamir to cameo in son Junaid's production debut ‘Pritam Pyaare’

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is known for films like ‘Rang De Basanti’, ‘Sarfarosh’, ‘3 Idiots’ and several others, has announced the debut of his eldest child, Junaid Khan, as a producer.

The film, which is titled ‘Pritam Pyaare’, will also see the Bollywood superstar in a cameo appearance of five minutes.

The actor shared the development during a media conclave as he shared insights into fatherhood.

Junaid, who is also set to make his acting debut with another film, has worked in theatre for six years prior to entering cinema. He started his theatrical journey in August 2017 under the wings of director Quasar Thakore Padamsee with the latter's rendition of the German theatre practitioner, Bertolt Brecht's ‘Mother Courage and Her Children’. It’s a powerful satire highlighting the senselessness of war.

Talking about his son, Aamir shared: “Junaid is now entering Bollywood as a producer like my father. With a new director and a new team, I am happy with his work. I am doing a cameo in his movie for five minutes.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan is gearing up for several films as a producer.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.