List of records India scripted on their way to second T20 World Cup title

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) India have finally ended the 17-year-long wait to get their hands on another T20 World Cup by beating first-time finalists South Africa by seven runs in Barbados on Saturday.

Following the win in the maiden edition of the tournament in 2007, Indian cricket team fans had to see their side come agonisingly close to winning the tournament on a number of occasions but the side always seemed to just miss out.

The win on Saturday was a special one not just for the amount of time the country had to wait but because the current squad deserved to be world champions. They dominated the course of the tournament and etched their names into the record books.

Here are the records achieved by India during the title-winning T20 World Cup campaign:

1) India became only the third team to lift the iconic trophy multiple times. They tied with the West Indies (2012 and 2016) and England (2010 and 2022) to the historic landmark.

2) Virat Kohli’s impressive 76-run contribution in the first innings powered India’s total to 176, the highest score ever in a T20 World Cup final surpassing Australia’s 173 set in the 2021 World Cup finals.

3) Kohli has cemented his legacy as the best-ever batter in the history of the T20 World Cup. The win at this edition saw him become the only player in the history of cricket to win the U-19 World Cup (2008), ODI World Cup (2011), Champions Trophy (2013) and T20 World Cup (2024).

4) India’s skipper Rohit Sharma is only one of two players (Shakib Al Hasan - Bangladesh) to have played in all nine editions of the tournament. Following the victory, he became the first player to win the trophy both as a player and as a captain.

5) Moreover, Rohit also became the first captain to win 50 matches in the T20I history.

6) India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah became the first out-and-out bowler to win the Player of the Tournament at the T20 World Cup for his phenomenal bowling effort throughout. He maintained an unbelievable economy of 4.17 throughout the competition which was also the lowest economy rate in a T20 World Cup edition.

7) Kohli also won the Man of the Match award for his impressive innings, a feat which he is no stranger to, as he crossed Suryakumar Yadav to win most Man of the Match accolades in T20I’s (16).

8) India also became the first side to ever go undefeated throughout the course of the tournament. Sri Lanka (2009), Australia (2010), India (2014) and South Africa (2024) are the four teams who had remained unbeaten in the tournament but suffered their first loss in the finals.

9) The win resulted in breaking the record for most matches won during a single edition with eight games to their name.

10) Arshdeep Singh proved his worth and showed why he is backed by the Indian side in the shortest format of the game. The 25-year-old left-arm pacer tied Afghanistan’s Fazhalhaq Farooqi with 17 wickets to his name.

The duo will be sharing the honour of most wickets in a single edition beating the previous record of 16 by Wanindu Hasaranga from Sri Lanka in the 2021 edition.

