Mann Ki Baat creating awareness among people: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, June 30 (IANS) Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' is creating awareness among people on various key issues.

At an event held in Hyderabad, he along with the BJP leaders watched Mann Ki Baat, the first episode after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister for the third term.

After the programme, Kishan Reddy stated that through Mann Ki Baat the Prime Minister has been creating awareness among people on social and contemporary issues.

He urged people in both the Telugu states to watch Mann Ki Baat every month.

He mentioned that the monthly programme had stopped due to the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections. “This will now continue for the next five years. I request everyone to watch Mann Ki Baat,” the Union Minister said.

The BJP leader claimed that the country achieved all-round progress during the last 10 years. He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India’s prestige has enhanced in the comity of nations.

Kishan Reddy said the Prime Minister began his Mann Ki Baat by acknowledging the remarkable participation in the Lok Sabha elections of 2024, praising the Election Commission and all involved for its success.

The Prime Minister commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Sanskrit Bulletin of Akashvani, highlighting its significant role in fostering a connection with Sanskrit among people over the years.

The Union Minister also noted that the Prime Minister introduced the inspiring 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign launched on World Environment Day, urging everyone to plant trees in honour of their mothers, and also expressed gratitude for the enthusiastic participation in the recent International Yoga Day celebrations held worldwide.

Kishan Reddy called for active participation in ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign. “In all our lives, a mother holds the highest place, nurturing her child tirelessly despite overcoming countless hardships. These words from the Prime minister resonate deeply with the essence of motherhood,” the Central Minister said in his post on X.

“Let us join Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign by sharing pictures with plant4mother, honouring the profound bond we share with our mothers through this thoughtful initiative,” he added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar also watched Mann Ki Baat with BJP leaders and workers at Kothapalli village in Karimnagar district. He said that Mann Ki Baat highlights collective efforts for societal good and inspires millions across the nation.

