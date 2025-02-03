Lisa Mishra calls performance with Ed Sheeran in Delhi a ‘defining career moment’

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Singer-actress Lisa Mishra has described her upcoming performance with Ed Sheeran in Delhi on February 15 as a "defining career moment."

The singer, who has long admired Sheeran, expressed her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to share the stage with the global music icon, calling it a 'dream come true' and a significant step in her artistic journey.

Expressing her excitement, Lisa shared, “Performing with Ed Sheeran is nothing short of a dream come true. He has been one of my biggest inspirations, and to share the same stage with him is surreal. This is a defining moment in my career—one that reinforces my belief in the power of music and hard work. I’ve always wanted to push boundaries, and this opportunity is a huge step forward in that journey.”

She added, “I’m incredibly grateful for the love and support I’ve received, and I can't wait to bring my heart and soul to this performance. I might even surprise the audience with some unreleased music, which makes this even more special. Music has been my passion since day one, and this experience is only fueling my fire to go bigger and bolder in my artistic journey.”

Ed Sheeran is currently on his Mathematics tour across India, performing in six cities: Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi NCR, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Shillong. He performed at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City on February 2, with Armaan Malik opening the concert. Armaan shared the exciting news of his performance with Sheeran on Instagram, captioning it, “See you tonight, Hyderabad! Doing a special set for Ed in your beautiful city.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased through BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner for the tour. As per reports, prices start at Rs 3,000 and can go up to Rs 28,000, depending on seat selection and availability.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.