Liquor policy scam: Delhi HC issues notice on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging arrest by CBI

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice on a plea filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the CBI in the alleged liquor policy scam.

The bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna asked the central agency to file its response by July 17 in the matter.

CM Kejriwal, who is presently in 14-day judicial custody (till July 12) in the corruption case, assailed the validity of his arrest by the CBI and subsequent custody of the agency.

On June 26, Kejriwal was formally arrested by the CBI when he was produced before Rouse Avenue Court. Subsequently, he was sent to three-day CBI custody for interrogation.

Permission was granted to the CBI to produce CM Kejriwal in the special court after he was questioned by the central agency in Tihar Jail last week.

Recently, the Delhi High Court stayed a trial court order granting bail to Kejriwal in a money laundering case saying that the documents and arguments were not appreciated by the lower court.

The Supreme Court, in May, had reserved its verdict on the petition filed by CM Kejriwal challenging his arrest and subsequent remand by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case. However, the apex court had ordered him to be released on 21-day interim bail in view of the general elections.

