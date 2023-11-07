Lion couple from Gujarat to reach Jambu Zoo in J&K

Jammu, Nov 7 (IANS) A pair of Asiatic lions, a male and female adult individuals aged 3.7 and 2.7 year, will reach to Jambu Zoo on November 8.

"The Asiatic Lion pair, being brought from Gujarat, is an endangered species as per the IUCN. At present, Asiatic Lion wild population is confined only to the state of Gujarat which has donated one pair of Lion to Jambu Zoo," an official statement said.

He said that the pair will be housed in a dedicated lion enclosure having a space of more than 5500 square meter as per the CZA norms with heating and ventilation facility for extreme weather condition.

“They will remain under quarantine for a week and thereafter will be released in the enclosure for public exhibition,” he said.

