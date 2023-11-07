I-T Dept summons Bengal minister and his son

Kolkata, Nov 7 (IANS) The Income-Tax Department has issued notices of summons to the West Bengal Minister of State, incharge of the Correctional Services Department, Akhil Giri and his son Suprakash Giri on Tuesday.

In the notice sent through email both the minister and his son have been asked to be present at the Income-Tax Departments’ office in Kolkata on November 13.

Although the minister has remained silent about the notice his son confirmed the receipt of the notice. “The notice has been sent via email. I have been asked to be present on November 13. I will fully cooperate with the department and work according to guidelines given by them” Suprakash Giri said.

However, at the same time, he expressed apprehension that this notice might be used as a tool for vendetta politics.

He also questioned how the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari gave subtle hints about the possibility of the notice being served to them.

“How do the leaders of the Opposition party get such confidential information in advance? Certain leaders are talking about the development even before the notice is issued,” he said.

On Monday, Adhikari had written to the West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose with an appeal for taking action against Akhil Giri and ensuring his expulsion from the state cabinet for making derogatory comments about the Governor.

Earlier also Giri had been in the headlines for making derogatory comments concerning the looks of the Indian President Murmu. Later he had to apologise publicly following the insistence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

