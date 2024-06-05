Light to moderate rain likely to lash TN

Chennai, June 5 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted light to moderate rain in many parts of Tamil Nadu for two days till Thursday.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning are expected in some areas of Tamil Nadu, Karaikal and Puducherry due to the prevailing atmospheric low-level circulation over the southern parts of Tamil Nadu.

There is the possibility of rain with thunder and lightning over The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, hill areas of Dindigul, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram.

On Thursday the RMC predicted heavy rains in a few places -- The Nilgiris, Erode, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem and Tirupattur.

With the arrival of the southwest monsoon in Kerala, many areas in Tamil Nadu recorded scattered rain in the past few days.

