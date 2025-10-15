Meghan Markle Announces Netflix Holiday Special Premiering This November

Meghan Markle has confirmed a new holiday special for her popular Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. The announcement came during the Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit, where the Duchess of Sussex revealed the special is set to premiere this November.

Describing the upcoming content as “a really good one,” Meghan shared that the holiday special will highlight festive activities, including creative gift-wrapping techniques. This marks an exciting new direction for her lifestyle series, offering fans fresh and engaging holiday content.

Meghan Explores New Formats and Family Life

The upcoming holiday special follows two successful seasons of With Love, Meghan. Meghan spoke about her approach to content creation, noting that producing sixteen full episodes was “a lot of work.”

Now, she is experimenting with shorter content formats, aiming to deliver recipes and lifestyle tips in quick, digestible segments. This could include two-minute tutorials instead of traditional thirty-minute episodes, allowing fans to enjoy her holiday tips in a more compact format.

Meghan told People magazine that rediscovering her passions has been deeply meaningful. Sharing this work with her children adds an extra layer of joy, making the upcoming holiday special a family-centered experience.

What Fans Can Expect

With Love, Meghan has offered viewers a personal glimpse into the Sussexes’ life in California, with a focus on family, cooking, and entertaining. The show’s success highlights the global audience’s interest in the couple’s post-royal projects.

The new holiday special is expected to attract strong viewership, giving fans a festive peek into the family’s holiday traditions. Meghan’s signature blend of personal storytelling and practical inspiration will make this a must-watch event for the season.

Subscribers can look forward to a charming, festive experience this November, as Meghan Markle brings her unique style and holiday cheer to Netflix.