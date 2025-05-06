Is May 7 a Holiday? Banks, Schools, and Stock Market Closed Tomorrow? Check Now!

With May 7 fast approaching, the big question across India is: Is it a holiday or not? The answer isn’t the same everywhere. It depends on the state, as some are already in the middle of summer holidays, while others are observing local festivals or regular workdays.

States Currently on Summer Break

In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, summer holidays are already underway. So, for students and schools, May 6 and May 7 will both be holidays. The same applies to Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh, where schools have begun their summer vacations.

States with May Holidays

Across several other parts of India, many schools have either started or are starting summer holidays in early May. So, in most states, students may not have to worry about school on May 6 or 7.

Local Holiday in West Bengal – Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti

May 7 (Wednesday) will be a local holiday in parts of West Bengal in celebration of Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti. The day marks the birth anniversary of India’s first Nobel laureate, poet and philosopher Rabindranath Tagore. It's observed with cultural programs and tributes across the state.