Hyderabad Startup Appoints Golden Retriever as Chief Happiness Officer

A Hyderabad-based startup has made headlines by hiring a golden retriever named Denver as its “Chief Happiness Officer” (CHO). This unusual move aims to create a positive and joyful atmosphere at work and increase employee happiness.

Harvesting Robotics, a company that builds laser-weeding technology to help farmers grow crops more sustainably, introduced Denver through a viral LinkedIn post by co-founder Rahul Arepaka. The post quickly gained thousands of likes and warm responses from social media users.

Rahul said, “Denver doesn’t code or work on projects. He simply comes to the office, makes everyone happy, and keeps the environment lively. We also became a pet-friendly office, and it’s the best decision we’ve made. Denver even has the best facilities here.”

The post attracted many comments, with users joking and praising the idea. One user said, “The CHO looks tired from keeping everyone happy,” while another added, “Four legs, zero stress, and 100% tail wagging positivity!” Many suggested that other companies should also hire happiness officers like Denver.

In recent years, many big companies such as Amazon, Google, and Zappos have allowed pets at work to improve employee well-being. Studies show that pets help reduce stress, promote social connections, and increase productivity.

According to research from the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI), 87% of employees in pet-friendly workplaces are more likely to stay with their company, and 91% feel more engaged in their work.

The addition of Denver as Chief Happiness Officer at Harvesting Robotics is expected to positively impact employee mental health. This creative approach could inspire other companies to create happier and healthier work environments by welcoming pets.