High Court and Telangana Police Take Strong Action Against YouTubers for Defaming HK Hospitals

The Cyberabad Police and the Telangana High Court have taken decisive action against a group of YouTubers and individuals accused of spreading false information and defamatory content against the HK Group, which operates HK Permanent Makeup Clinic and HK Hospitals in Hyderabad.

The case, registered under FIR No. 692/2025 at KPHB Police Station in June 2025, led to a detailed investigation that uncovered a coordinated digital conspiracy aimed at maligning the reputation of the medical institution. Investigators gathered verified digital evidence—including call records and online communications—confirming that the false allegations were part of an organized effort to damage the Group’s credibility.

As per reports, a group of YouTubers allegedly produced and circulated a series of misleading and defamatory videos targeting HK Group and its directors.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Rajashekar Reddy, SHO, KPHB Police Station, confirmed that a charge sheet has been filed in the case. He said, “The investigation has clearly established that a criminal conspiracy was hatched with the intent to defame HK Group through coordinated false propaganda on social media.”

Based on the findings, the Cyberabad Police charged the accused under Sections 351(2), 351(4), 352, 353(1), and 61(2)of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 66(D) and 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000. These provisions cover criminal conspiracy, defamation, digital deception, and the misuse of online platforms for harassment and misinformation.

In a parallel development, the Telangana High Court, in Writ Petition No. 15451 of 2025 filed by HK Group and its Director Mrs. Ajmira Harshita Naik, issued interim directions on June 12, 2025, ordering YouTube India and Meta Platforms (Facebook and Instagram) to remove over 100 defamatory videos related to the case. The Court also directed the Telangana Police to prevent the further circulation of defamatory or harassing content against the institution.

Legal experts have described this as a landmark step in addressing digital defamation. The coordinated action by the Telangana Police and the High Court sends a strong message that social media misuse for defamation or harassment of licensed organizations will attract stringent legal consequences.

The High Court also reaffirmed that HK Group is a fully compliant and lawfully registered organization, holding valid licenses under the Telangana Allopathic Private Medical Care Establishments Act (2022–2027), the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 (till 2028), and a Registered Trademark under the Trademarks Act, 1999.

Mrs Ajmira Harshita Naik, Director of HK Group, expressed gratitude to the authorities, saying, “The defamatory campaign was a deliberate attempt to harm our reputation. We are grateful to our clients, staff, legal counsel, the Police, and the High Court for helping us uphold truth and justice.”

Mr Karthik, Director of HK Group, added, “Our integrity has stood the test of time. This experience has strengthened our commitment to world-class healthcare and patient safety.”

Dr G Narasimha Rao Netha, Honorary Adviser to HK Group and former Professor & HOD of Dermatology, who has over 26 years of academic and clinical experience, praised the police and judiciary for their swift action. He said, “HK Group has set new benchmarks in ethical dermatology by introducing advanced technologies such as the Optimus and Evolve platforms, comparable to Morpheus 8. The clinic maintains the highest medical standards, using only FDA- and CDSCO-approved consumables sourced legally from Korea and the USA.”