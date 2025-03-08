LG says Delhi only state to have women as CM, LoP

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Saturday extended greetings on International Women’s Day and highlighted the fact that the city enjoys the distinction of having women as Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP).

In a post on social media platform X, LG Saxena said, “As we celebrate International Women's Day, we stand united in accelerating action for gender equality.”

“Delhi has recently achieved the singular distinction of having women as Chief Minister as well as Leader of Opposition. While this speaks wonders of our progressive journey, it will also increase focus on gender issues. My best wishes to the better half of humanity as we move ahead,” he wrote wishing all the best to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and LoP Atishi.

While addressing the Delhi Assembly on February 25, the LG reiterated the Delhi government’s promise to give Rs 2,500 to every month to women.

He highlighted ‘Viksit Delhi’ manifesto as the guiding principle of the new government which is committed to deliver a corruption-free administration.

LG Saxena said the government would follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of 'Sab ka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas aur Sabka Samman'.

He also outlined the priorities of the BJP-led Delhi government and expressed confidence that it would deliver a transparent and corruption-free administration, implement Ayushman Bharat health scheme, empower women, clean the Yamuna, develop unauthorised colonies and provide affordable meals in slums.

My government believes that “perpetuation of poverty and maintenance of status quo cannot be a matter of state policy,” he said, promising to work equally for the lower, middle and upper class in society.

Promising to promote economic development and job creation, he highlighted the government’s intention to focus on delivery rather than hide behind the smoke screen of mega advertisements used earlier to hide failures and nonchalance.

