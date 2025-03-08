Three arrested in Rewa stone pelting case, bus operator still at large

Rewa, March 8 (IANS) Three individuals, including two minors, were arrested in connection with the murder of a physiotherapist in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district.

On March 3, the trio pelted stones at a moving bus in the Chorhata police station area, severely injuring the victim, who was a physiotherapist by profession.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Sonkar informed IANS over the phone about the arrests.

He mentioned that the mastermind behind the crime, Darshan Singh, the bus operator, remains at large.

The adult accused took the two minors on a bike and committed the crime. Darshan Singh paid the accused to carry out the attack, the police officer said.

The incident resulted in the death of the innocent passenger, Hiramani, and injuries to others, including the bus driver.

The tragic event occurred on the evening of March 3.

According to the police officer, the victim fell prey to the fierce competition between private bus operators.

The officer further revealed that the three suspects were incited by Darshan Singh, the owner of Bhawani Travels, who had a trade rivalry with the Intercity Bus operator.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they pelted stones intending to damage the bus and cause delays, thereby inflicting financial losses on the bus operator.

The private bus, en route from Rewa to Indore, had barely travelled a few kilometres around 7 p.m. on March 3 when the three masked assailants emerged and attacked the bus with stones.

One of these stones tragically struck Hiramani directly on the head, causing severe bleeding.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, Hiramani could not be saved.

The police have registered a case against the accused and launched a manhunt for the main conspirator, Darshan Singh.

