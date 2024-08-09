Let’s again make Har Ghar Tiranga memorable mass movement: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged people to make the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign a memorable mass movement.

"As this year’s Independence Day approaches, let’s again make #HarGharTiranga a memorable mass movement. I am changing my profile picture and I urge you all to join me in celebrating our Tricolour by doing the same. And yes, do share your selfies on https://harghartiranga.com," PM Modi posted on his X handle.

He has replaced his profile picture with the national flag on his X handle.

PM Modi's HarGharTiranga campaign has evolved into a national movement since it was launched two years ago. The PM in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast on July 28 talked about the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan and urged people to upload selfies with the national flag on the 'harghartiranga.com' website. He said the campaign has caught on with every section of society.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah has also appealed to the countrymen to hoist the Tricolour at their homes from August 9 to 15 under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and upload their selfies.

Earlier, in a post on the X platform, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called it a national movement and also urged people to continue with the enthusiasm

"PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji's #HarGharTiranga campaign has evolved into a national movement over the last two years, awakening the basic unity in every Indian across the length and breadth of the nation. I appeal to all citizens to bolster this movement further and participate in it with the same enthusiasm again. Hoist our pride, our Tiranga, at your homes, take a selfie with the Tiranga, and upload it on the Har Ghar Tiranga website: https://harghartiranga.com.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will also launch the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to organise the event ahead of Independence Day 2024.

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was launched by the Union Ministry of Culture in 2022, as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, commemorating the completion of 75 years of India's independence.

