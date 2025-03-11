Legislators and sanitation workers join hands for a cleaner future

Gandhinagar, March 11 (IANS) Under the Swachhata Abhiyan (Cleanliness Campaign), Gujarat Legislative Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, along with several MLAs, participated in a cleanliness drive at the MLA residential complex in Gandhinagar.

This initiative was part of the nationwide Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan 3.0.

The drive commenced with shramdaan (voluntary labor), where the Speaker and MLAs actively cleaned the premises. Following the cleanup, Speaker Chaudhary interacted with the sanitation workers and shared a light breakfast with them as a token of appreciation for their efforts.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker Shankar Chaudhary emphasised how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed Mahatma Gandhi's vision of a Clean India into a mass movement.

He highlighted that the campaign has successfully instilled cleanliness as a national priority, with public spaces across the country reflecting this change.

"Every citizen of India now proudly embraces cleanliness as a way of life. The Swachh Bharat Mission has become a collective movement, and today, as part of this initiative, we have undertaken a cleanliness drive at the MLA residential complex in Gandhinagar. Cleanliness should become a habit, a lifestyle, and Prime Minister Modi's efforts in this direction have yielded remarkable results. This collective effort will further contribute to building a cleaner nation," said Speaker Chaudhary.

During the event, Speaker Chaudhary and fellow MLAs actively participated in the cleanliness activities.

He also engaged in a heartfelt conversation with sanitation workers, acknowledging their dedication and hard work.

The Speaker commended the efforts of women sanitation workers, recognizing their crucial role in maintaining hygiene and cleanliness in public spaces.

The Swachhata Abhiyan (Cleanliness Campaign) is a national movement aimed at promoting cleanliness, hygiene, and sanitation across India.

Launched as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, it seeks to instill a sense of responsibility among citizens towards maintaining a clean and healthy environment.

The campaign involves active participation from government officials, local authorities, community members, and volunteers who engage in cleaning activities, waste management, and awareness programmes.

The initiative extends to urban and rural areas, covering public spaces, educational institutions, workplaces, and residential areas.

It emphasises behavioral change, encouraging people to adopt cleanliness as a daily practice.

Over the years, the Swachhata Abhiyan has resulted in significant improvements in sanitation infrastructure, waste disposal, and public hygiene, making India a cleaner and more sustainable nation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.