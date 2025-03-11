Telangana tunnel tragedy: Search operation in full swing with robot technology

Hyderabad, March 11 (IANS) Search operation using robot technology was in full swing in a partially collapsed tunnel in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district on Tuesday to trace seven missing persons.

Multiple rescue teams continued their search operation in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel for the 18th day.

As per the government's decision to use robots, representatives from Anvi Robotics, a Hyderabad-based company, deployed an AI-based robotic camera system.

On Tuesday morning, company representatives sent the robotic system into the tunnel using a loco train. They also set up a communication system near the control office.

Authorities highlighted that robotic assistance is being used to ensure that there is no loss of life during the operations. Additionally, necessary equipment and rescue harnesses have been deployed.

Cadaver dogs have been sent to the disaster site once again to assist in the search efforts.

Disaster and Management Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar and District Collector Badavath Santosh conducted a review meeting at the SLBC tunnel office regarding the ongoing rescue operations. Officials reviewed the current progress of the rescue efforts and discussed the future course of action.

Officials said extensive discussions were held on the procedures to be followed, the use of robotics and mechanical equipment, the debris removal process, and safety measures to accelerate the rescue operations.

Officials emphasised the need to take all necessary steps to speed up the efforts effectively.

The meeting was attended by officials from the Geological Survey of India, Anvi Robotics, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Singareni Mines Rescue Team, Rat Miners, South Central Railway, and the cadaver dog squad from Kerala, along with other teams involved in the rescue operations.

The search operation continued in the last 70 metres of the 14-km-long tunnel, where the eight workers were trapped after a portion of the tunnel roof collapsed on the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) on February 22.

Rescue workers on Sunday evening exhumed one body from the point identified by the cadaver dog squad.

The body was identified as that of TBM operator Gurpreet Singh. The 40-year-old hailed from Punjab and was working for Robbins Company, which supplies and operates tunnel boring machines.

The seven persons yet to be traced are Manoj Kumar and Sri Niwas, both from Uttar Pradesh, Sunny Singh (Jammu and Kashmir) and Sandeep Sahu, Jegta Xess, Santosh Sahu and Anuj Sahu, all from Jharkhand.

