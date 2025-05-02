Left govt made Vizhinjam port a reality: CM Vijayan

Vizhinjam, May 2 (IANS) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday asserted that it was the Left government that made the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport a reality. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dedicating this project to the nation and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani for executing this mission with excellence.

“This port will emerge as the most important in the country and will attract global attention. Adani Ports deserves congratulations -- not just for building a port, but for opening India’s maritime gateway for the third millennium,” said Vijayan.

He credited the achievement to the steadfast resolve of the Left government. “Today, 75 per cent of transhipment containers are routed through other ports. From now on, they will come here,” he said.

Vijayan pointed out that, as per the original agreement, the project was scheduled for completion in 2045. “But operations began in 2024 itself, and the first phase is already complete. All phases will be finished by 2028,” he added.

The Chief Minister highlighted the challenges overcome during the project’s execution.

“We had to face major hurdles like Cyclone Ockhi, massive floods, and the Covid pandemic. But Kerala worked hard, and so did Adani Ports,” he said.

Tracing the port's history, Vijayan said the idea was first envisioned by the Left government in 1996.

“In 2010, during our tenure, the tendering process was blocked by the UPA government. In 2015, we floated an agreement that faced criticism. But after returning to power in 2016, we stood firm on our commitment to development -- and today, we see the result,” he said.

He also spoke of the government’s efforts to take local communities along. “We invested Rs 120 crore for the welfare of the local population. A skilling centre was set up here, and local women are now operating cranes at the port,” Vijayan said.

Concluding his address, he said, “On behalf of the people of Kerala, I express sincere gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister for visiting our state to dedicate this landmark project. I also congratulate the Adani Group for executing this mission with excellence.”

Earlier, welcoming guests on the dais, State Ports Minister V.N. Vasavan said the project became a reality due to the determination and leadership of CM Vijayan.

“Since the trial run began last year, 255 ships have unloaded over 5.90 lakh containers here,” Vasavan said.

