Leaders applaud Bihar’s Budget 2025-26 for its focus on women empowerment & growth

Patna, March 3 (IANS) Bihar’s Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary, presented a bold and inclusive Rs 3.16 lakh crore budget for the 2025-26 financial year on Monday, garnering praise from political leaders across the spectrum.

The budget, which focuses on economic growth, infrastructure, welfare, and education, promises to fulfill the aspirations of the state’s diverse population.

Talking to IANS, BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur expressed confidence in the budget’s ability to transform lives, stating, "This is a budget designed to fulfill the dreams of poor women and youth in rural areas. With an allocation of Rs 13 crore, it directly addresses the needs and aspirations of Bihar's people."

Transport Minister Sheela Kumari Mandal hailed the budget as a significant leap for women’s empowerment.

"Today marks a happy day for women. This budget goes beyond what was offered 15 years ago. Women’s welfare, from healthcare to empowerment, is at the forefront," she said.

BJP MLA Shreyasi Singh, highlighting the historic provisions for women, noted, "This budget is a milestone for women in Bihar. With the announcement of the Pink Bus Service, women drivers and conductors will be seen on the roads, a step that speaks volumes about the state’s commitment to women’s safety and leadership."

However, Congress MLA Pratima Kumari Das criticised the budget, calling it 'hollow' and accusing the government of using women’s empowerment announcements to sway voters ahead of elections.

"This is all a ploy to win women’s votes," she asserted.

JD-U MLC Neeraj Kumar lauded the budget’s inclusive nature, stating, "The increased budget size reflects a focus on sectors such as women’s welfare, education, and agriculture. It is a comprehensive budget that benefits all sections of society."

The budget includes Rs 25,262 crore for economic services, Rs 1,000 crore for the Bihar Student Credit Card scheme, and significant investments in rural development and healthcare. With a fiscal deficit remaining within the prescribed 3 per cent limit and government revenue estimated at Rs 2.60 lakh crore, the financial health of the state remains stable.

In a landmark move, the Bihar government announced the launch of a Pink Bus Service, aimed at enhancing women’s mobility and safety. With female drivers and conductors, the buses will operate in major cities, further boosting women’s participation in the public sphere.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.