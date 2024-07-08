Law will take its course, says CM Vijayan on PSC membership bribe allegations

Thiruvananthapuram, July 8 (IANS) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday informed the state Assembly that if some wrongdoings have happened in the alleged PSC membership bribe issue, the law will take appropriate action.

He was responding to a question on a media report regarding a CPI(M) leader collecting money from a medical professional for being made a member of the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC).

“For PSC appointments, things happen in the way they should happen as per the norms and the laws. If any fraud takes place then the law will take its course,” said CM Vijayan.

What has raised eyebrows is the name of CM Vijayan’s son-in-law and State Minister of Tourism P.A. Mohammed Riyas has been linked to this allegation. On Monday the name of top Kozhikode district CPI(M) leader K.Pramod also surfaced.

According to a complaint filed by the victim at the Kozhikode district CPI(M) office, Pramod had offered the PSC member post to a medical professional for a payment of Rs 60 lakh.

The medical professional had paid a first instalment to Pramod. But after a while when the appointment failed to materialize, a different post was offered, to the medical professional which was refused and the person demanded the money to be returned.

When the money was not returned, the victim decided to take it up with the party.

During the Lok Sabha polls campaign period, a four-member commission was appointed by the party to look into the matter.

The name of Minister Riyas surfacing in the bribe allegation has come as a shock to the party and he has also filed a complaint about this (in the party only).

The Congress' Kozhikode district president, Praveen Kumar said one reason why this allegation has now come out in the open is because of the deep-rooted factionalism prevailing in the Kozhikode unit of the party and pointed out that in every issue now, the name of Riyas was popping up.

With this issue now snowballing, the CPI(M) is likely to take action against Pramod.

Riyas has said that he will take legal action against those spreading lies as levelling allegations against him has become a norm.

