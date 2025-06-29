Law college rape case: Police became active after NCW’s pressure, says member

Kolkata, June 29 (IANS) The Kolkata Police investigating the law college student's rape case became active only after the National Commission of Women (NCW) put pressure on the general and police administration for prompt action, claimed the commission member, Archana Majumdar, on Sunday.

“Immediately after the matter was brought to our notice, the commission chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, took suo motu cognisance of the matter, and she also sent two letters, first to the Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma and then to the Chief Secretary Manoj Pant for prompt action in the matter. Only after that, the cops became active in the matter and also completed the unfinished tasks in the process of investigation,” Majumdar said while speaking to the media persons after visiting the law college in the morning.

According to her, after the letters from the NCW chairpersons to Verma and Pant, the police became active in the matter, and then finished the unfinished formalities like completing the remaining medico-legal procedures, bringing the victim to the scene of the crime for detailed investigation and similar other procedures.

Majumdar accused the cops of creating hurdles for her while she was surveying the crime scene in detail and from a close distance. “The police were reluctant to allow us entry to the college campus. They said that we would not be allowed to see anything since some investigation-related work was yet to be completed. They asked for a separate letter from us to survey the crime scene,” Majumdar said.

In the letter written by the NCW chairperson to the Chief Secretary on Saturday, the latter was directed to ensure that the police facilitate the access of Mujumdar to the victim and her family members.

The NCW chief also directed the Chief Secretary to ensure immediate and confidential internal medical examination of the victim without delay and submission of the same to the Commission within the next three days.

The Chief Secretary has also been directed by the Commission’s chief to arrange strong safety and security arrangements for the victim and her family.

