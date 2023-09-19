Last rites of slain soldier perform with full military honours in Manipur

Imphal, Sep 19 (IANS) Last rites of Indian Army soldier Serto Thangthang Kom was held at his ancestral village Litan in Manipur’s Chandel district on Tuesday.

The last rites were conducted with full military honours and were attended by the family members, a large number of villagers and officers of Army, Assam Rifles and district administration.

Three armed men abducted Defence Service Corps (DSC) personnel Serto, 49, from his house at Tarung, Happy Valley in Imphal West district, at gunpoint on Saturday and his bullet-riddled body was found at Khuningthek Village East in Imphal East district on Sunday.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

The Manipur government has constituted a one man Inquiry Commission with Inspector General of Police, Zone-1, Themthing Ngashangva to probe the killing of Indian Army soldier and the enquiry report shall be submitted to the government within one month.

Large number of men and women, mostly the Kom tribes, on Monday staged widespread demonstrations in Imphal and other places of the state against the killing of its community member.

Kom Union Manipur President Serto Ahao Kom said that Chief Minister N. Biren Singh held a meeting with the Kom community leaders and the bereaved family members and assured to provide a suitable government job to the next of kin of the deceased.

