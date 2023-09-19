May 9 riots case: Lahore court extends till Oct 4 interim bail of Asad Umar, Imran Khan's sisters

Islamabad, Sep 19 (IANS) An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) court in Lahore on Tuesday extended till October 4 the interim bail of PTI leader Asad Umar, party chairman Imran Khan's two sisters in connection with violent incidents on May 9.

Khan's arrest on May 9 in Al-Qadir Trust case had triggered violence in which important military installations came under attack.

On September 2, a Lahore ATC had extended the pre-arrest bail of Umar and Imran's sisters Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan till September 19.

During the hearing on Tuesday, ATC Judge Abhar Gul has sought complete record of the investigation from the police.

During the hearing, Aleema said she "did not go to Jinnah House" - one of the military places that were vandalised on May 9 - and yet she was "nominated in the case".

"We have come to the court for justice. We demand justice," Aleema said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.