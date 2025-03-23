Last nail in SP's coffin: VHP on Ramji Lal Meena's traitor remark on Rana Sanga

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal on Sunday slammed SP MP Ramji Lal Meena for his traitor remark on Rajput king Rana Sanga, saying that his comment will be the last nail in his party's coffin.

The VHP leader's remarks came amid a row over Suman calling the 16th-century Rajput King Rana Sanga a "traitor" during a debate in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Talking to IANS, Bansal said SP leaders have taken the "supari" (contract) to "insult" the country's heroes, religious scriptures and saints, and reward the traitors.

He expressed hope that the Rajya Sabha chairman will remove Suman from the House.

Asserting that the country will not tolerate this, he said the VHP has decided to stage a demonstration in Rajasthan on Sunday against SP's insult to the Rajputs and heroes of the country.

SP should tender a written apology to the Rajya Sabha and the country, and the people will decide whether they will forgive the party or not, he said.

In a post on social media platform X, Bansal said that by calling Rana Sanga, the great pride of the country, "traitor", the SP has insulted the Hindu society.

Suman's name starts with 'Ramji' but he has 'Aurangji' on his lips, Bansal said, asserting that the party is neck-deep in "Jihadi appeasement".

He also called for eradicating the "Baburvadi and Aurngvadi" mentality.

"Samajwadi Party which claims to be a socialist party is a Namazwadi," he said.

Stepping up the attack against Suman, he said when these "advocates" of Jihadis and invaders will realise that Rana Sanga was a brave warrior who did not have one hand and an eye but still his enemies were afraid of him.

Contesting Suman's claims that Rana Sanga brought Babur to India, Bansal said: "One of his mistakes was that just like Prithviraj Chauhan, he left Babur alive after defeating him.

"Can these Hindu traitors tell us that if Rana Sanga had invited Babar then why did a fierce war take place between them?" he asked, adding, "Babur whose army defeated Ibrahim Lodhi had to face a crushing defeat at the hands of the Rajput army in Bayana in eastern Rajasthan."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.