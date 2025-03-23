South Korea: Yoon offers condolences for wildfire victims

Seoul, March 23 (IANS) South Korean Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol offered his condolences on Sunday for firefighters and government officials who were killed while battling wildfires.

It marked Yoon's second public message after he was released from detention on March 8 on procedural grounds related to the investigation into insurrection charges over his short-lived martial law declaration in December.

"I mourn the loss of the four firefighters and public officials who tragically lost their lives while battling the wildfires," Yoon wrote in a Facebook posting.

Yoon also expressed concerns over the blazes still burning in five regions and the rising number of evacuees, urging the government to mobilise all available resources to swiftly extinguish the wildfires and provide support to those affected, Yonhap news agency reported.

The fire began in Sancheong County, about 250 kilometres southeast of Seoul, on Friday and spread to other parts.

A total of 3,286.11 hectares of land -- equivalent to approximately 4,600 football fields -- has been burned so far, with more than 1,000 hectares destroyed in Euiseong in North Gyeongsang Province and Sancheong, respectively.

About 1,500 residents have been evacuated to temporary shelters as authorities continue efforts to contain the fires.

As of 8 a.m., firefighters were working to extinguish wildfires in four areas across the southeastern region.

Earlier on Saturday, the South Korean government declared a state of national disaster over massive wildfires in southeastern regions that have claimed four lives.

The decision came as multiple wildfires were reported in Ulsan city and other southeastern counties, including Sancheong County.

Acting President Choi visited the site on Saturday and ordered relevant agencies to make the utmost effort to mobilise all possible equipment and personnel to put out the blaze before sunset.

He also urged safety for residents, as well as firefighting authorities deployed to the scene, stressing that seamless preparations should take place should the blaze continue overnight.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.