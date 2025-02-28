Lara Dutta's first Nepal trip includes a visit to a Tibetan Buddhist monastery

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Lara Dutta is currently in Nepal and during her trip, she paid a visit to the Ka-Nying Shedrub Ling, a Tibetan Buddhist monastery.

Posting a video of her religious visit on her IG, Lara Dutta wrote, "Had a bit of a surreal, almost transcendent experience at the Ka-Nying Shedrub Ling, Tibetan Buddhist monastery near Boudhanath. ( Setu Gompa)……"

She also got the opportunity to witness a special once-in-a-year prayer ceremony, conducted to clear obstacles in the monastery. "Was honoured to have an audience with Kyabgön Phakchok Rinpoche, the master of rituals at the monastery, and witness a special once in a year prayer ceremony conducted to clear obstacles", the 'Partner' actress wrote.

She concluded by writing, "My first visit to Nepal has been a mix of so many things and a deeply spiritual journey as well. "

Before this, Lara Dutta fulfilled a long-held dream on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri by celebrating the festival at the renowned Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal.

Dropping a video of her religious visit, Lara Dutta wrote on IG, “I have always wanted to spend one Mahashivratri at one of the sacred Shiva Kshetras and today that wish was fulfilled at Pashupatinath temple, Nepal. Blessed and grateful for the calling and the opportunity, and thankful for the small army of people that made this possible for me. Jai Bholenath!!!! #happymahashivratri.”

The video shows Lara Dutta entering the temple premises with her team, looking stunning in traditional attire. The stunner also stopped to pose with the fans.

On the work front, Lara Dutta will next be a part of the highly anticipated film “Welcome to the Jungle”. The project will mark her reunion with Akshay Kumar after the 2021 drama “Bell Bottom.”

The sequel boasts an ensemble cast featuring Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Aftab Shivdasani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, and Tusshar Kapoor, among others.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.