Landslide in Uttarakhand; 19 missing, 3 bodies recovered

Dehradun, Aug 4 (IANS) At least 19 people went missing in Uttarakhand's Gauri Kund town -- a key halting point for pilgrims moving towards Kedarnath, following a landslide in the area that also affected some business establishments, an official said on Friday.

The landslide struck the town at around 11.30 p.m. on Thursday night.

Several people were said to be present at the shops which were damaged by the landslide.

According to sources, of the missing individuals, most are of Nepalese-origin.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Response Force personnel, looking after the relief and rescue operation, have retrieved three bodies.

An official said that the deceased are being identified, adding it is being suspected that those missing might have been swept away by the strong current of the Mandakini river.

The Kedarnath Yatra has been suspended for now.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.