Land scam: ED files prosecution complaint against ex-Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat, family

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Dehradun, has filed a Prosecution Complaint (PC) before the Special PMLA Court against former Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat, his wife Deepti Rawat, Birendra Singh Kandari, Laxmi Rana, and Poorna Devi Memorial Trust in connection with a multi-crore land scam under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED initiated its probe based on an FIR registered at Sahaspur Police Station, Dehradun, under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation revealed a large-scale conspiracy involving fraudulent transfer and undervalued sale of land parcels in Sahaspur.

According to the ED, Deepti Rawat and Laxmi Singh Rana acquired the land through power of attorney arrangements orchestrated by Birendra Singh Kandari—an alleged close aide of Harak Singh Rawat—despite a clear court order prohibiting such transactions.

These powers of attorney were originally issued by the now-deceased Sushila Rani, who, as per the agency, played a key role in the conspiracy. The agency found that the land was sold at rates significantly below the circle rate, causing a substantial loss to the state exchequer.

The properties in question, purchased by Deepti Rawat, now form part of the Doon Institute of Medical Sciences, which operates under the Poorna Devi Memorial Trust—allegedly controlled by Rawat’s family and associates.

“The lands purchased by Deepti Rawat are now part of Doon Institute of Medical Science (runs under Poorna Devi Memorial Trust), which is controlled by the family and friends of Harak Singh Rawat,” the agency said in a statement.

In January 2025, the ED provisionally attached approximately 101 bighas of land valued at Rs 6.56 crore, although the current market value exceeds Rs 70 crore. These included two major land parcels in the Dehradun district. The ED’s complaint marks a significant development in the case involving high-profile political and institutional links.

The agency has confirmed that further investigation is underway. This is one of the biggest land scam cases involving a former Uttarakhand minister and could have wider political implications in the state.

