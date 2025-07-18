Andhra Pradesh plans to build Green Hydrogen Valley

Amaravati, July 18 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh is poised to lead India’s clean energy transition and build a Green Hydrogen Valley, said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday.

He stated that through Integrated Clean Energy Policy, the state has built a supportive ecosystem that aims to attract ₹10 lakh crore in green investments and create 7.5 lakh job opportunities.

Addressing the Green Hydrogen Summit at SRM University, Amaravati, the Chief Minister said the state government has introduced a comprehensive incentive package to promote the production of green hydrogen and its derivatives.

Two clean energy MoUs worth Rs 51,000 crore signed at Green Hydrogen Summit, Amaravati. Yamna (UK), represented by Gal Bogin, will establish a 1 MMTPA Green Ammonia project at Krishnapatnam with an investment of Rs 16,000 crore.

JKSH and Hynfrawill invest Rs 35,000 crore in a project at Machilipatnam comprising 150 KTPA Green Hydrogen and 600 KTPA Green Ammonia. Together, these mega-projects will create over 10,500 green jobs. The MoUs were facilitated by NREDCAP and the AP Energy Department.

The Chief Minister claimed that Andhra Pradesh has several advantages for the clean energy revolution, including a vast coastline and logistics network for export.

He invited industrialists, scientists, policymakers, researchers, and innovators from around the world to join hands with the government in turning Andhra Pradesh into a global hub for hydrogen innovation.

“We are already seeing strong investor interest and large-scale projects taking shape across the state. Green hydrogen is an idea whose time has come. When you invest in clean energy, such as green hydrogen, you are investing in a cleaner, safer future for our planet,” he said.

“I have come here to learn and adopt innovations to reduce the cost of energy and go for green energy to tackle the problem of global warming. Based on your recommendations, we will start working towards making Andhra Pradesh, India’s Hydrogen Valley by converging technology, infrastructure, and innovation,” he added.

Chandrababu Naidu praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership in India’s clean energy transition, stating that the country is well-positioned to become a global leader in green hydrogen.

The CM emphasised the importance of establishing synergy between the government, tech infrastructure, and industry players. “We want India to prove to the world that clean energy can be scalable and profitable.

"Through clean hydrogen and its derivatives, we are aiming for decarbonisation, and we are also going to discuss regarding circular economy, recycling of water, and energy recovery. In this sector, Andhra Pradesh wants to play a major role. We have advantages like solar, wind, pumped energy, and a long coastline where port facilities can be used for exporting green hydrogen, ammonia, and so on,” he added.

Chandrababu Naidu mentioned that Integrated Clean Energy Policy aims to produce 1.5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen and its derivatives per annum, 3 GW capacity of electrolyser manufacturing alongside solar energy, wind energy and pumped energy storage. Citing the National Hydrogen Mission’s ambitious targets of 5 MMT of non-fossil fuel energy by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2070, he affirmed Andhra Pradesh’s readiness to play a leading role.

